Fighter box office collections: Hrithik Roshan film gross USD 1M Overseas on first day

Hrithik Roshan led Fighter had a promising start in the overseas market, raking in USD 1 million approx (Rs. 8.50 crore) on its mid-week Thursday release. The film, unfortunately, missed its release in the Middle Eastern markets, a situation often encountered by movies with themes touching on conflicts with Pakistan. If released there, it might have added around USD 250K to its earnings.

In the same set of markets, i.e. without the Middle East, the first day overseas is better than Bang Bang and War, which are the best performers for Hrithik Roshan in overseas markets. Based on this start, the film can go on to earn USD 5 million over the four-day extended weekend.

Best in North America and Australia

Fighter performed best in North America, securing USD 375K in the United States and CAD 185K in Canada, giving it a total of USD 500K plus first day. In North America, the first-day numbers are career-best for Hrithik Roshan, beating the long-standing record of Jodhaa Akbar in 2008. Australia had a big opening day of AUD 270K, aided by the Australia Day holiday on 26th January. Norway contributed an impressive USD 20K, comparable to bigger films like Jawan and Pathaan.

The territorial breakdown for overseas first-day box office collection of Fighter is as follows:

United States - USD 375,000

Canada - USD 140,000

Australia - USD 180,000

United Kingdom - USD 125,000 Approx

Europe - USD 100,000

Rest of World - USD 100,000

Total - USD 1,025,000 / Rs. 8.5 crore



