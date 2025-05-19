Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 5 India: Film nears Rs 25 crore after strong Rs 2.5 crore on first Monday

Final Destination: Bloodlines continues its stronghold at the Indian box office, if the film’s fifth day's business is any indication. The supernatural horror film collected Rs 2.5 crore today, its first Monday, maintaining a steady run even as the masses resumed work, studies, and other weekday routines. The stable audience turnout highlights growing interest and positive reception throughout the market, especially across urban centers.

Day-wise box office collection breakdown for Final Destination 6 in India:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 4.35 crore Day 2 Rs 5.00 crore Day 3 Rs 5.25 crore Day 4 Rs 6.00 crore Day 5 Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 23.1 crore

The film’s total India gross now stands at approximately Rs 24.1 crore in just five days—a commendable figure for a horror film in the current theatrical landscape.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment of the beloved franchise. Written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, with story contributions from Jon Watts, the film takes a fresh approach while staying true to the saga’s roots. It follows college student Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits visions from her grandmother of a past catastrophe in 1968. As she experiences terrifying premonitions, she realizes that Death is targeting her family next.

Supporting cast members include Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd, who brings continuity and depth to the film.

The Final Destination series, known for its creative and suspenseful death sequences, has evolved since Final Destination 5 (2011). The latest chapter was initially planned for HBO Max but was shifted to a theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures in March 2024, reflecting confidence in the film’s box office potential.

Filming took place in Vancouver between March and May 2024, overcoming delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike. Released in the United States on May 16, 2025, the film earned praise for its inventive scares and well-crafted story, becoming the highest-reviewed entry in the franchise.

Worldwide, Final Destination: Bloodlines has grossed USD 102 million, with the Indian market contributing a strong start. The film’s steady weekday performance in India suggests it could continue to build momentum and become one of the franchise’s most successful releases in the region.

