Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 6 India Trends: Niche horror film stays steady against Mission Impossible 8

Final Destination: Bloodlines will hold steady at the Indian box office on its sixth day, with an expected collection of around Rs 2.75 crore. This is a solid weekday performance for a niche supernatural horror film, especially considering it is competing directly with the high-profile Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which, though presenting average business, is occupying major screens.

The sixth installment of the Final Destination franchise, Bloodlines, is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor based on a story they developed alongside Jon Watts. The film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits visions of her grandma’s premonition from 1968.

She soon learns that Death is now targeting her own family and that she can help save their lives. The supporting cast features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and veteran horror icon Tony Todd.

Following the commercial success of Final Destination 5, the franchise took a new direction with Bloodlines, described as a reimagining of the series. In March 2020, series producer Craig Perry revealed the film would be set in the world of first responders, with series creator Jeffrey Reddick confirming later that year that the saga would move forward as a continuation rather than a reboot.

Initially planned as an HBO Max streaming release, Warner Bros. Pictures shifted the strategy in March 2024 to a theatrical release. Filming took place in Vancouver between March and May 2024, following delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Released stateside on May 16, Final Destination: Bloodlines received generally favorable reviews from critics, earning the distinction of being the best-reviewed film in the franchise to date. The film has already grossed over USD 105 million worldwide, a strong global performance for a horror series known for its loyal fan base and inventive death sequences.

In India, Bloodlines’ Rs 2.75 crore estimate for Day 6 indicates good word of mouth and a faithful horror audience, though it was aided by PVR INOX's Blockbuster Tuesday offer.

Overall, Final Destination: Bloodlines is proving to be a significant success for the franchise, both critically and commercially, while carving out its niche amid tough competition.

