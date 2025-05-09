The Conjuring: Last Rites Teaser Trailer: Ed and Lorraine Warren Fight Mysterious Entities on One Last Terrifying Case
The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer has been released, with the Warrens returning to solve a terrifying case for the final time. Scroll down to watch the trailer.
The Conjuring franchise is set to return for one final ride. The trailer for Last Rites has been released by Warner Bros., and Ed and Lorraine Warren are back to confront mysterious entities one last time.
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as the paranormal investigators. Joining them for the final film are Ben Hardy and Mia Tomlinson.
While the first two Conjuring movies were directed by James Wan, the subsequent films have been helmed by Michael Chaves, who returns to direct the upcoming installment as well. Chaves is also known for his work on The Curse of La Llorona and The Nun II.
The script for The Conjuring: Last Rites is penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, in collaboration with the director.
As for the plot, the synopsis on IMDb reads: “Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.”
The Conjuring movies are inspired by real-life cases investigated by the Warrens. To date, the paranormal franchise, including spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun, has grossed over $2 billion at the global box office. The first Nun film earned $365 million worldwide, while The Nun II brought in $269 million in 2023.
The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to hit theaters on September 5.
ALSO READ: ‘As The Sun Sets On…’:The Conjuring Couple Patrick Wilson And Vera Farmiga Bid Adieu After Filming Final Chapter