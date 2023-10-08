Box Office: Mission Raniganj scores a dull opening weekend of 11.75 crore; Thank You For Coming stays low too

The Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj has recorded a dull opening weekend at the box office in India as the estimates indicate 3-day total collections in the vicinity of Rs 11.75 crore. After opening at a low number of Rs 2.75 crore, Mission Raniganj clocked Rs 4.25 crore on its second day and Rs 4.75 crore on the third day. While it was more or less all over for the film with a sub-Rs 3 crore start, an encouraging weekend trend would have given some sort of hope for sustenance in the long run.

Mission Raniganj scores a poor opening weekend

Mission Raniganj had to double up every day through the weekend to have some chance of reaching a respectable number at the domestic box office. Going forward, it’s going to be a journey of reaching a face-saving number in the long run. A Monday equal to Friday would give some hope of a run at the box office, but anything below that would spell curtains down for the film in a span of four days. The film is a failure, and now it's just about reaching some sort of number by the end of its run, until and unless some miracle happens on the weekdays and the second weekend.

There are varied reasons for the dismal numbers of Mission Raniganj, the primary 2 being a lack of interest in the genre for theatrical audiences and confusion around the title of the film, which kept on changing for the last 1 year.

The on-ground report of the film is decent, but sadly, there aren’t enough takers to consume the content. There was a cricket match on Sunday, but yet, there was enough scope and audience base to give Mission Raniganj a bump in collections as hold-over releases – Jawan and Fukrey 3 – got patronage from the audience despite the match.

Mission Raniganj Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 2.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.50 to 4.75 crore

Total: Rs 11.75 crore

Thank You For Coming disappoints at the box office

The second release of the week, Thank You For Coming, has scored a poor opening weekend with the 3-day collections in the range of Rs 3.00 crore. The film opened at Rs 75 lakh on Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday and a minor bump to Rs 1.20 crore on Sunday. The 3-day business is low and the trend isn’t encouraging either, spelling a tough road ahead for this chick-flick led by Bhumi Pednekar with Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila.

Thank You For Coming Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 75 lakh

Saturday: Rs 1.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 1.20 crore

Total: Rs 3.05 crore

