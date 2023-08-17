Gadar 2, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and OMG 2 Overseas box office update

Gadar 2 has grossed USD 3.80 million (Rs. 31 crores) approx internationally through Wednesday. The worldwide gross of the film stands at Rs. 339 crores. The Sunny Deol starrer had a very good start with USD 2.55 million opening weekend and is now holding well on weekdays. The first week of the film will collect over USD 4 million. The overseas numbers may look like an underperformance considering India is simply historic but these overseas numbers are in fact pretty great too. The final number could go over USD 8 million, which will be a Blockbuster result for this film.

A big section of the overseas market for Bollywood is the Pakistani diaspora and no prize to guess, they won’t be too hot for a Gadar. It is also possible that Sunny Deol’s politics has kept some of the Punjabi diaspora away like how Punjab state is underperforming relative to the rest of North India.

Despite these odds, the film is putting excellent numbers in all main markets. North America is close to USD 2 million in six days while Australia has earned AUD 500K. UK has collected GBP 340K so far with excellent weekdays numbers. The final number in the UK could be GBP 800K plus, which will be a phenomenal result. Even UAE put up a very good sum of USD 300K during the first weekend.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani remained rock steady in the third week, despite facing competition from two big releases. The film has grossed USD 3 million in six days of the current week for a total of USD 15.40 million. The drop from the second week is just 40 per cent, which is a sensational hold. The final number now looks like can go over USD 18 million, with North America looking to breach USD 9 million mark. The worldwide gross is Rs. 286 crore so far and it will comfortably go over Rs. 300 crore. The film is a BLOCKBUSTER overseas and the strength of the overseas business will be a HIT overall as India's performance is AVERAGE at best.

Advertisement

OMG 2 has also done well with USD 2.20 million in the first six days. The best-performing markets for the film are North America and Australia, the former making up half of its collection with USD 1.24 million, The weekdays hold are good for the film and can go over USD 4 million in full run.

ALSO READ: Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth film has strong hold after Holidays, Tops 400 crores mark worldwide