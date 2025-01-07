Galdiator II Worldwide Box Office Closing: Ridley Scott's movie targets a respectable USD 465 miilion finish

Gladiator II directed by Ridley Scott and starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and a host of other actors, crossed its last major milestone at the box office as it touched USD 450 million worldwide on Monday the 6th of January, 2025. It is at the business end of its run and may add another 15 million or so, to take its lifetime total to around USD 465 million. These are quite good numbers for a movie that didn't have the sequel push that most legacy films get.

Gladiator II will end its North America run in the vicinity of USD 175 million and another 290 million will be coming from international markets. The global theatrical share for the movie may not be enough to recover its massive budget of USD 210 million net (excluding marketing spends in the tune of USD 100 million). It will be relying upon non-theatrical avenues to make back the rest of the amount. Thanks to the revenue from other avenues, the film will not be incurring a loss to the movie's makers.

Gladiator II's final box office shall end under that of Gladiator. Gladiator was a huge blockbuster of its time and to not be able to match it is not as big a deal as it looks. The issue here is the budget. Had the budget been in check, the numbers that have come in for the 2024 Gladiator would look a lot better than what they are looking.

Regardless, Gladiator II is the highest grossing film of Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, and one of Ridley Scott's highest grossing movies too. For Ridley Scott to be delivering such massive films at the age of 87 just proves that age is just a number. We look forward to more movies from the master filmmaker.

