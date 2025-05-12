Highest Grossing Hollywood Films Of 2025 In India So Far: Thunderbolts claims 1st spot, Interstellar re-release and Captain America 4 follow

Even since 2025 began, Indian theaters have seen several Hollywood films gracing the big screen of the nation. While several of them have been accepted by the Indian audience, several have failed to perform well. Out of all of them, three movies stand out with their theatrical releases, which are THUNDERBOLTS*, Interstellar, and Captain America: Brave New World.

Let’s analyze how these three performed and which one turned out to be the most prominent performer in the country.

1. THUNDERBOLTS*

To date, Marvel’s latest release THUNDERBOLTS* is the highest-grossing Hollywood film to hit the big screens around India. Released on May 1, this superhero entertainer has spent just 11 days in theaters with a gross of Rs 25 crore at the box office.

As this run continues, Jake Schereir's directorial is expected to go even higher without ending its run anytime soon.

2. Interstellar re-release

The sci-fi epic by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar, saw its re-release in Indian theaters earlier this year. Supported by its cult-classic status, it has developed over a decade since its release.

This Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway-led film grossed Rs 25 crore at the Indian box office in its entire lifetime run.

3. Captain America: Brave New World

The first Marvel film to release theatrically in 2025, Captain America: Brave New World featured Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, and Harrison Ford alongside others in its leading star cast. Though the film carried huge hype before its release, the mixed to negative reviews made it fail at the box office. This Marvel film grossed only Rs 21.50 crore at the Indian box office.

Movie India Gross Collections THUNDERBOLTS* Rs 25 crore Interstellar re-release Rs 25 crore Captain America: Brave New World Rs 21.50 crore

This list is not ending anytime soon, as several Hollywood films have yet to be released and will surprise audiences in India. Some of those films include Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Final Destination Bloodlines, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, among several other big-screen entertainers.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

