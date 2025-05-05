HIT 3 Day 5 India Box Office Trends: Nani's gory-actioner set to continue glory run on First Monday

HIT: The Third Chapter, starring Natural star Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, continues its glorious run at the box office. The gory action thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu is holding on well on its first Monday after a banger opening weekend of 4 days.

HIT 3 continues to hold well, targets Rs 5 crore on first Monday

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Wall Poster Cinema, HIT 3 began its theatrical journey by hitting Rs 21 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. The Telugu movie further witnessed a solid hold and collected Rs 12.50 crore on Day 2, Rs 12 crore on Day 3, and Rs 11.50 crore on Day 4.

The movie is registering a solid hold on its first Monday and is expected to earn around Rs 5 crore on Day 5, bringing the total cume to Rs 62 crore gross at the Indian box office.

HIT: The Third Case will keep luring the audience, as the movie received positive word-of-mouth. Moreover, the gory treatment of the movie worked in its favor, sparking interest among the cine-goers. It will be interesting to see whether or not HIT 3 will emerge as Nani's biggest hit.

Day-wise box office collection of HIT 3 in India is as follows:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 12 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore 5 Rs 5 crore (est.) Total Rs 62 crore

HIT 3 in cinemas

HIT: The Third Case is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Retro Day 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Suriya starrer to swoop low after disappointing opening weekend