Interstellar Re-Release Advance Booking Box Office Update: Christopher Nolan's movie set to create HISTORY for Hollywood film in India

The Hollywood movie Interstellar holds a separate fan base in India. After a successful re-release in the US, the Christopher Nolan directorial is gearing up for a record second inning in the Indian markets. The rush in the advance booking is proving its craze among the audience.

Interstellar records terrific pre-sales; approaches 100K plus tickets for opening weekend

Starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, Interstellar is selling tickets like hotcakes. The advance booking of Interstellar was opened two days ago, and the reports are phenomenal, to say the least. The sci-fi drama is approaching 100K plus pre-sales for the opening weekend, that too 18 days before its re-release.

If the pace continues, the movie will write history at the Indian box office by storming a terrific opening day figure, followed by a record weekend, and so on.

For the uninitiated, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on February 7, 2025, in India. It will be an IMAX release, and the pricing has been kept very competitive, with most outlets asking Rs 300 per ticket. It is yet to be seen whether the stakeholders will re-release it in other standard formats or not.

Interstellar India re-release was pushed due to Pushpa 2; set to give a tough fight to Badass Ravikumar

The Christopher Nolan movie was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in India on December 6, 2024, celebrating its 10th release anniversary. However, it was pushed ahead due to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which took almost all the key IMAX screens.

Interstellar will now give a tough fight to Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa at the box office. Seeing the branding and popularity of the 2016-released movie, the Hollywood biggie is expected to be the top choice among the cine-goers.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

