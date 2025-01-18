Interstellar Re-Release Advance Box Office Update: Christopher Nolan's movie sells 50000 tickets in just 2 days of opening bookings; To take THUNDERING start on 7th February

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar remains one of the finest films to have come out from Hollywood. The 2014 epic science fiction drama starred Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. Set in a dystopian future, the film delves into a group of NASA astronauts exploring new planet for humans as the Earth becoming uninhabitable due to famine and blight. Ahead of its upcoming re-release in cinemas, Interstellar has begin its pre-sales and has already sold 50,000 tickets.

Interstellar Sells 50K Tickets In Advance Bookings Before Re-release; Expecting A Massive Opening

With 20 days to go, Interstellar has sold 50,000 advance tickets in pre-sales for its re-release. These are pretty good sales in just two days of opening bookings. It is expected to receive more pre-sales business in the coming days. The 2014 classic film is all set to make a thundrous start at the box office on February 7, 2025.

Interstellar Is Among Highest Grossing Christopher Nolan Movies Worldwide

Interstellar is considered as one of the highest grossing films of Christopher Nolan's career in global markets. While The Dark Knight Rises is on the first spot, Interstellar is the fifth movie on the list.

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway-starrer performed extremely well during its original release. The 2014 movie grossed USD 681 million at the worldwide box office and USD 188 million in domestic markets.

Interstellar Re-release Pushed Due To Pushpa 2 In 2024

Interstellar was supposed to make its theatrical comeback on December 6, 2024 in India. However, the re-release of Nolan's movie was postponed due to Pushpa 2 not letting it gain IMAX screens.

This is to note that Interstellar, which was originally released on November 7, 2014, completed a decade of its release last year. The makers are celebrating its 10th anniversary with the delayed re-release now.

Interstallar will lock horns with Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa at the Indian box office.

