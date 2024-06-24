Jatt And Juliet 3 Advance Booking: Diljit Dosanjh film set for record start; Sells 6500 tickets in top chains

Advance ticket bookings for Jatt and Juliet 3 directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa began over the last weekend and the response so far, that is 4 days prior to the release of the film is simply terrific. Jatt and Juliet 3 has sold 6500 tickets in top national chains in India for the opening day as on Monday the 24th of June, 11am and this only indicates a historic opening and nothing else.

Jatt And Juliet 3 Sells 6500 Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day, 4 Days In Advance; Set For Record Start

Of the 6500 tickets, 4500 tickets are sold in PVRInox and 2000 tickets are sold in Cinepolis. Jatt and Juliet is a very big IP for Punjabi movie audiences and Diljit Dosanjh is the biggest Punjabi star today so this sort of advances were expected. The movie will be looking for unanimous acceptance to track down Carry On Jatta 3, the only Rs 100 crore worldwide Punjabi film grosser.

Jatt And Juliet 3 Is Set To Wreck Havoc In Punjabi Movie Hotspots

If we go into the specifics, Jatt and Juliet 3 has sold over 500 tickets in PVR locations across Delhi in just 24 screens for the opening day. In PVR Punjab and Chandigarh, the film is seeing the 2nd best advances ever, only behind KGF: Chapter 2. It's ahead of every other biggie that has ever released in the circuit. There is going to be some tussle in terms of showcasing because the pan-India biggie, Kalki 2898 AD, will also warrant adequate screens across the circuit.

Watch the Jatt And Juliet 3 Trailer

Jatt And Juliet 3 Is Guaranteed To Do Exceptionally, Internationally

Punjabi films get a significant chunk of their money from overseas and it is safe to say that like Diljit Dosanjh's concerts, his movie will also attract the evergrowing Punjabi diaspora, internationally.

Jatt And Juliet 3 In Theatres On 28th June, 2024

All in all, the prospects of Jatt and Juliet 3 look very bright and it is all upto the movie to deliver on the 28th of June, 2024. The tickets for the movie are up for sale. Have you booked tickets for the Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer yet?

