Jawan Extended Week 1 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer netts solid Rs 340 crores for Hindi version in 8 days

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others had a record-breaking extended first week at the Indian box office as it collected Rs 340.50 crores nett for the Hindi version and Rs 384 crores in all languages. Around Rs 17.25 - 18.25 crores came for the Hindi language and another Rs 2 crores came from the dubbed versions. These numbers are simply unprecedented and something that have never happened for a Hindi origin film in the past. On its ninth day, it will enter the Rs 400 crore nett India club and by the end of the weekend, it will go past Rs 450 crores.

Jawan is well poised at the box office and with the way it is trending, it shall become the highest grossing Hindi origin film of all time. At present, Pathaan is the highest grossing Hindi origin film in India with collections of Rs 531 crores, followed by Gadar 2 with collections of Rs 509 crores. Jawan looks to not just become the first Hindi film to do Rs 550 crores but probably also Rs 600 crores. The strong hold over the weekdays only assures that it will become the 2nd Indian film and most importantly the 2nd SRK film to join the Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide club.

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores Total Rs 340.50 crores nett in 8 days in India

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

