The Hindi dubbed version of the Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD has done phenomenal business at the box office over its four-day extended opening weekend. After opening at Rs 21.00 crore on a working Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD jumped to Rs 22.00 crore on Friday, followed by another Rs 25.50 crore on Saturday. The business of this Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer peaked on Sunday, with estimates in the range of Rs 35.50 to 36.50 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs 105 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) enters Rs 100 crore club in 4-days flat

The business can be higher too, going towards the Rs 37 crore mark depending on the final figures from the mass belts. The futuristic saga set against the backdrop of Mahabharata, has entered the Rs 100 crore club in 4-days flat. Interestingly, Kalki 2898 AD the sixth Prabhas film to hit a century at the box-office in Hindi, the earlier five being – Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, and Salaar. Ever since 2015, all Prabhas starrer have entered the Rs 100 crore club in Hindi, with the exception of Radhe Shyam, which proves and consolidates his position as one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi markets.

On Sunday, the national chains have grossed approximately Rs 20 crore (NBOC: Rs 16.90 crore), contributing approximately 45 percent to the total business. The film faced capacity issues at multiple properties and there will be a big overflow audience that it will get on Monday too, resulting in a strong result. The four-day trend has more or less assured a CLEAN HIT result for Kalki 2898 AD, however, it’s the hold on Monday that will consolidate the verdict, indicating a long theatrical run.

Kalki 2898 AD aims at lifetime of Rs 250 crore

Being a sci-fi film, much support from the mass belt was not expected, however, the Mahabharata factor along with the star-power of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan has made the film reach out to a wider section of audiences. There is a definite appreciation for Kalki 2898 AD in the Hindi markets, and we need to now see how far the word of mouth can take the film over the coming few weeks. The target for Kalki 2898 AD will be to hit the Rs 200 crore mark before the end of the second week, and then look for a finish in the North of Rs 250 crore. It’s still early days and we need to wait for the Monday hold to predict the lifetime numbers, but the trend is encouraging so far and suggests a rather long run.

Globally, Kalki 2898 AD has scored Rs 450 crore+ through the four-day weekend, and a detailed breakdown on the same is coming up shortly with another article. A global 4-day weekend of Rs 450 crore+ is MASSIVE in all scenarios, and deserves all the respect. The film is on course for big results at the global box office too in the long run, to emerge as one of the highest-grossing Indian Films of all time.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office Collection

Thursday: Rs 21.00 crore

Friday: Rs 22.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 25.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 36.50 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 105 crore (Estimate)

Note: These are early estimates and will be updated with actuals the next day!

