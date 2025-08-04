Telugu film Kingdom had an ordinary weekend at the Indian box office with a poor trend. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer collected Rs. 47 crore approx in four days in India, while another Rs. 19 crore (USD 2.20 million) came internationally, for a worldwide weekend of Rs. 66 crore approx.

The film opened decently for the cast; in fact, even the total numbers aren't bad from that pov, but the costs involved are high, which demanded a stronger opening. A strong trend over the weekend was crucial, but cracks appeared as early as Friday, and they opened wide by Sunday. The film remained flat on Saturday, and yesterday it actually dropped, which pretty much seals its fate. There will likely be a big drop today, and the film will be mostly out of cinemas within the first week.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kingdom in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 18.25 cr. Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 9.25 cr. Total Rs. 47.00 cr.

Kingdom is yet another FLOP from the Telugu film industry after the bombing of Hari Hara Veera Mallu just last week. The industry is having a horrific year at the box office, except for a couple of weeks of Sankranti Vashthunam during the holiday period.

Vijay Deverakonda is also having a long rough patch with none of his films emerging HIT since before COVID. His last successful outing was Taxiwaala, which released back in 2018, making it seven years since he last tasted box office success.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kingdom is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 36.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 18.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 3.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 14.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 3.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 47.00 cr. North America USD 1,700,000 Rest of World USD 500,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,200,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 66.00 cr.

