L2 Empuraan vs Good Bad Ugly Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's historic blockbuster enjoys BIG lead over Ajith Kumar's movie

L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, and Good Bad Ugly, led by Ajith Kumar, proved to be a big success for the makers. While the former turned out to be a historic blockbuster, the latter is gearing up to emerge as Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movie. Here's taking a look at the opening weekend box office comparison of L2 Empuraan and Good Bad Ugly.

L2 Empuraan enjoys lead over Good Bad Ugly; remains biggest weekend opener of 2025

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam political action drama opened with Rs 66.50 crore on its debut day. The movie further witnessed a stronghold and added Rs 34.50 crore, Rs 35.50 crore, and Rs 39 crore from Day 2 to Day 4, respectively. The film ended its opening weekend of four days at Rs 175.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

In contrast, the Ajith Kumar starrer opened with Rs 51 crore globally. It further collected Rs 27.50 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 34.50 crore on Day 3 and Rs 37 crore on Day 4. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial wrapped its opening weekend at the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.

Overall, L2 Empuraan remained significantly ahead of Good Bad Ugly in its opening weekend. The movie also holds the record for the biggest opening weekend of 2025 among all the Indian releases. It will be interesting to see which upcoming Indian release will be able to match the glory of the Mohanlal starrer.

L2 Empuraan and Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

L2 Empuraan and Good Bad Ugly are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

