Madha Gaja Raja Day 22 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal’s action comedy holds strong, adds Rs 40 lakh

Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C, continues its superlative trend at the box office. The Vishal-starrer action comedy is near its theatrical end.

Produced by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja added Rs 40 lakh to the tally today on its Day 22. The movie has already passed the Rs 52 crore mark and it currently stands at Rs 52.45 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

Released on January 12, coinciding with the Pongal festival, the movie is now in its final legs. Its pace has slowed down with the arrival of Manikandan's Kudumbasthan in cinemas, which is doing really well at the box office. The Vishal-Sundar C movie will keep luring the audience until Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi arrives. Looking at its trends, it will wrap its theatrical run under Rs 55 crore in Tamil Nadu, bagging a super-hit verdict.

Box Office Collections Of Madha Gaja Raja Are Mentioned Below:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh 13 Rs 60 lakh 14 Rs 1.25 crore 15 Rs 2.50 crore 16 Rs 50 lakh 17 Rs 40 lakh 18 Rs 30 lakh 19 Rs 20 lakh 20 Rs 15 lakh 21 Rs 30 lakh 22 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 52.45 crore in 22 days

