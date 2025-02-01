Madha Gaja Raja Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 21: Vishal's movie grows on 3rd Saturday; Adds Rs 30 lakh

Tamil cinema has witnessed movie releases like Vanangaan, Madraskaaran, and Kadhalikka Neramillai this year. Madha Gaja Raja, which arrived in theaters on January 12, is one of them. Starring actor Vishal, the Kollywood film has completed three weeks of its release in cinemas. On 21st day, Madha Gaja Raja earned Rs 30 lakh at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Madha Gaja Raja Witnesses Jump in Tamil Nadu; Collects Rs 30 Lakh On Day 21

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja has been performing well in Tamil Nadu markets. The much-delayed release witnessed a jump on third Saturday (Day 21) while fetching a business of Rs 30 lakh. The cume collection of Vishal-starrer now stands at Rs 52.05 crore in its home state.

Box Office Collections Of Madha Gaja Raja Are Mentioned Below:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh 13 Rs 60 lakh 14 Rs 1.25 crore 15 Rs 2.50 crore 16 Rs 50 lakh 17 Rs 40 lakh 18 Rs 30 lakh 19 Rs 20 lakh 20 Rs 15 lakh 21 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 52.05 crore in 21 days

Madha Gaja Raja To End Under Rs 55 Crore

Madha Gaja Raja impacted the box office runs of its rival releases like Vanangaan and Madraskaaran. It is expected to end its theatrical run under the Rs 55 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. Vishal-starrer has emerged as a biggest success among Pongal releases. The Kollywood film will secure a blockbuster tag at the box office.

