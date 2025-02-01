Madha Gaja Raja Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 21: Vishal's movie grows on 3rd Saturday; Adds Rs 30 lakh
Madha Gaja Raja collected Rs 30 lakh on third Saturday at the Tamil Nadu box office. Starring Vishal, the action comedy film was released on January 12, 2025.
Tamil cinema has witnessed movie releases like Vanangaan, Madraskaaran, and Kadhalikka Neramillai this year. Madha Gaja Raja, which arrived in theaters on January 12, is one of them. Starring actor Vishal, the Kollywood film has completed three weeks of its release in cinemas. On 21st day, Madha Gaja Raja earned Rs 30 lakh at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Madha Gaja Raja Witnesses Jump in Tamil Nadu; Collects Rs 30 Lakh On Day 21
Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja has been performing well in Tamil Nadu markets. The much-delayed release witnessed a jump on third Saturday (Day 21) while fetching a business of Rs 30 lakh. The cume collection of Vishal-starrer now stands at Rs 52.05 crore in its home state.
Box Office Collections Of Madha Gaja Raja Are Mentioned Below:
|Day
|Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 3.20 crore
|2
|Rs 3.30 crore
|3
|Rs 6.50 crore
|4
|Rs 7.75 crore
|5
|Rs 7 crore
|6
|Rs 4.25 crore
|7
|Rs 4.60 crore
|8
|Rs 4.90 crore
|9
|Rs 1.25 crore
|10
|Rs 1 crore
|11
|Rs 80 lakh
|12
|Rs 65 lakh
|13
|Rs 60 lakh
|14
|Rs 1.25 crore
|15
|Rs 2.50 crore
|16
|Rs 50 lakh
|17
|Rs 40 lakh
|18
|Rs 30 lakh
|19
|Rs 20 lakh
|20
|Rs 15 lakh
|21
|Rs 30 lakh
|Total
|Rs 52.05 crore in 21 days
Madha Gaja Raja To End Under Rs 55 Crore
Madha Gaja Raja impacted the box office runs of its rival releases like Vanangaan and Madraskaaran. It is expected to end its theatrical run under the Rs 55 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. Vishal-starrer has emerged as a biggest success among Pongal releases. The Kollywood film will secure a blockbuster tag at the box office.
Madha Gaja Raja in theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
