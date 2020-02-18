Malang Box Office Collection Day 11: Disha, Aditya starrer shows a drop on 2nd Monday; Collects Rs 1.50 crore

Malang Box Office Collection Day 11: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani's film shows a drop on Day 11 then Day 10. Check out the collections here:

Malang Box Office Collection Day 11: Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang showed a decent start on its first weekend. The movie had hit the theatres on 7th February 2020. The movie collected Rs 37.72 crores on the first weekend but showed a drop on its second weekend. It collected Rs 8.75 crores on the second weekend. On the second Friday, the movie collected Rs 2.25 crore, Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 3 crore on Sunday.

However, the box office numbers have shown a drop on Day 11. As per Box Office India, Malang’s box office collection on Day 11 was around Rs 1.50 crore which is less than that of Day 10 but it should reach Rs 12 -13 crore by the end of the week. Still, there are chances for the movie to get over Rs 50 crore as the movie has overall collected Rs 47.07 crore which is not bad for an Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer film.

(Also Read: Malang Box Office Collection Day 10: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer inches close to Rs 50 crore)

Malang is essentially a revenge story of a couple passionately in love. However, their life turns upside down after they meet a corrupt cop. 's action sequences are commendable, Anil Kapoor's lunatic laugh gives the chills, Kunal Kemmu's dark character comes as a shocking climax while Disha Patani adds a breath of fresh air into the film. The music of Malang also has been trending across musical platforms and the trailer also got a great response. Lack of competition from films like Shikara and Hacked gave a boost to Malang’s box office collections.

Check out Malang’s box office collection:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- Rs 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- Rs 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Day 6, Wednesday- Rs 3.25 Crore

Day 7, Thursday- Rs 3 Crore

Day 8, Friday- Rs 2.25 Crore (estimated)

Day 9, Saturday- Rs 2.50 Crore

Day 10, Sunday- Rs 3 Crore

Day 11, Monday- Rs 1. 50 Crore

Total box office collection of Malang: Rs 47.07 crore (estimated)

Credits :Box Office India

Read More