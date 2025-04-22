Bazooka Box Office Kerala Day 13: Mammootty's action thriller hits new low; grosses Rs 15 lakh on 2nd Tuesday

Bazooka, starring Mohanlal in the lead, along with Gautham Vasudeva Menon, is struggling at the box office. The movie took a banger start but failed to maintain the momentum, thus heading towards an unfortunate fate at the Kerala box office. The movie is running in its final legs now and is expected to move out of the cinemas with the new release coming this weekend.

Bazooka adds Rs 15 lakh to the tally on Day 13

Bankrolled by Yoodlee Films, Bazooka met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which hampered its box office collections. The movie opened with Rs 3.25 crore but couldn't gather the traction with same pace. The movie is now struggling to even meet the respectable numbers.

According to the estimates, Bazooka adds Rs 15 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 13.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie is expected to wind its theatrical run around the Rs 15 crore mark. It will face a new competition from Mohanlal's Thudarum, which is slated to hit the screens this weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Bazooka are as follows:

Day-Wise Bazooka Day 1 Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 0.75 crore Day 7 Rs 0.45 crore Day 8 Rs 0.40 crore Day 9 Rs 0.30 crore Day 10 Rs 0.25 crore Day 11 Rs 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs 0.25 crore Day 13 Rs 0.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 13.30 crore

Bazooka in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

