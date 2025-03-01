Mazaka Day 3 Box Office: Slow start turns STEADY with Rs 1.4 crore worldwide – weekend crucial

Sundeep Kishan, who has been juggling projects across Telugu, Tamil, and even Hindi, saw his latest release Mazaka hit the screens on February 28th with decent buzz. Despite a mid-week release, the film opened with a respectable Rs 3 crore worldwide on Day 1. However, collections took a dip on Day 2, settling at Rs 1.3 crore. The good news is, Day 3 showed a positive trend with a slight jump, recording Rs 1.4 crore worldwide. This brings the film’s total to Rs 5.7 crore in 3 days, setting the stage for a crucial weekend ahead.

To boost footfalls for the all-important weekend, the makers have announced revised ticket prices, hoping to attract family audiences and college crowds. Single-screen ticket prices have been slashed from Rs 200 to Rs 150, while multiplex tickets have been reduced from Rs 295 to Rs 200. This smart pricing strategy, coupled with the film’s lighthearted rom-com genre, could work in its favor, especially considering the lack of strong new Telugu releases this week. Currently, Dragon is the only major film running in theaters, and with its first-week buzz settling down, Mazaka has a real chance to capitalize if word of mouth picks up.

However, the film’s long-term prospects look challenging due to tough competition on the horizon. On March 7th, the Telugu version of Chhaava — a Bollywood blockbuster that already crossed Rs 300 crore in Hindi — will arrive, bringing massive star power and hype. This will definitely eat into Mazaka’s screen count and collections. Adding to the pressure, Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba is also set for release soon after, on March 15th. With Kiran’s previous film Ka emerging as a solid hit, Dilruba is expected to open strong, giving Mazaka a narrow 7-day window to prove itself before the competition heats up.

For now, all eyes are on the weekend collections and whether the ticket price slash will give Mazaka the momentum it needs to turn into a minimum hit. Sundeep Kishan can relax — but only for a week — before the box office battle gets serious.