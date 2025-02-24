Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 4 Box Office: Arjun Kapoor and Mudassar Aziz's movie nets Rs 60 lakh on Monday after lukewarm opening weekend
Mere Husband Ki Biwi fetched Rs 60 lakh on the first Monday of its release. Produced by Pooja Films, the romantic comedy is headlined by Arjun Kapoor along with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, is among the new releases at the box office. It has arrived in theaters on February 21, 2025 amid the solid wave of the holdover release, Chhaava. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy witnessed a drop on first Monday after its underwhelming opening weekend.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi Earns Rs 60 Lakh On Day 4
Backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under Pooja Films, Mere Husband Ki Biwi began its journey with Rs 1.5 crore on the opening day. On Saturday, it collected Rs 1.65 crore, followed by Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday.
On Day 4, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer witnessed a drop of 55 percent in its collection. On first Monday, the rom-com recorded Rs 60 lakh, bringing its cume collection to Rs 5.15 crore.
Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of Mere Husband Ki Biwi Are As Under:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.40 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 60 lakh
|Total
|Rs 5.15 crore
Can Mere Husband Ki Biwi Cross Loveyapa's Lifetime Business?
Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which is in the first week of its theatrical run, managed to cross Rs 5 crore in four days. Mudassar Aziz's latest helmer has crossed the net collection of Loveyapa on day-wise basis. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film, which hailed from same genre, earned Rs 4.75 crore on its fourth day and Rs 8.75 crore net in its full run.
Now, it is yet to be seen if Mere Husband Ki Biwi can surpass the lifetime net business of Advait Chandan's directorial or not.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question
