Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning Day 11 India Box Office: Tom Cruise-led action thriller maintains steady run on 2nd Tuesday, nets Rs 2.5 crore

The Final Reckoning adds Rs 2.5 crore on Day 11 in India. Tom Cruise’s action finale holds steady, aiming for Rs 75 crore despite strong local and international competition.

Seema Sinha
Written by Seema Sinha
Published on May 27, 2025 | 10:01 PM IST | 4K
Tom Cruise’s latest outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues to show steady performance at the Indian box office. On its 11th day today, the film added another Rs 2.5 crore to its kitty, taking its total collection in the country to Rs 73.5 crore.

Despite entering its second week and facing competition from other Hollywood and local releases, the action-packed franchise finale held its own. The Day 11 numbers saw support from Blockbuster Tuesday, a popular promotional offer by PVR INOX, where tickets are priced starting at just Rs 99. This initiative helped draw audiences to theaters mid-week, giving The Final Reckoning a welcome boost.

Here’s a look at The Final Reckoning's India box office breakdown so far:

Day Collection (Rs net)
Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore
Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore
Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore
Day 5 Rs 4.00 crore
Day 6 Rs 4.00 crore
Day 7 Rs 4.00 crore
Day 8 Rs 7.00 crore
Day 9 Rs 7.00 crore
Day 10 Rs 2.50 crore
Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore
Total Rs 73.50 crore


Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning, as mentioned earlier, is the eighth and final installment in the iconic Mission: Impossible series. The film reunites Cruise with franchise regulars, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Angela Bassett, as the iconic IMF team faces off against a rogue AI entity bent on causing global destruction.

The film, which premiered in Tokyo and screened at Cannes out of competition, has grossed over USD 204 million worldwide so far, making it the ninth highest-grossing film of 2025. With a production budget of USD 300 to USD 440 million, the film is one of the most expensive ever made. Filming took place across the UK, Malta, Norway, and South Africa, with delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The ideal lifetime global revenue for the film would be USD 1 billion-plus, given that it marks the final chapter in the decades-spanning saga and is especially popular among fans. We’ll have to wait and watch how close the movie can get to that expected figure.

