Mr And Mrs Mahi Tuesday Box Office: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor movie remains steady on election results day

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr And Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, held well at the box office on day 5 as it collected Rs 1.85 crores. The drop in the collections on Tuesday is just 7 percent which is quite good. The 5 day total of the movie has crossed 20 crores and it looks to hit Rs 24 crores by the end of week 1. Mr And Mrs Mahi faces competition from Munjya and Bad Boys the coming week so it will be interesting to see how it holds.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Was Not Impacted On Indian Election Results Day; Netted Rs 1.85 Crores

Mr And Mrs Mahi was not at all impacted by the election results. The movie could have seen a major drop but that was not to be. It got an adequate number of people visit theatres on Tuesday and now it can be said with certainty that the movie has found its groove. There is a level of appreciation that the cricket drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor has got and that is reflecting in how it is holding despite the fact that it exhausted a good chunk of its audiences on the first day where tickets were priced at a subsidised rate of Rs 99.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Can Proove To Be Yet Another Surprise Success At The Box Office

If Mr And Mrs Mahi holds its ground in week 2 and week 3, it can emerge as yet another surprise success that the Hindi Movie Industry. The year of 2024 has not had many big grossers but numerous small and mid-ranged films have been able to do respectable business. The audiences are willing to pay a visit to the theatres if the word of mouth is good. Also, at subsidised ticketing rates, the movie going segment increases dramatically, indicating that those part of the movie industry should seriously consider lowering rates of tickets and, food and beverages

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Mr And Mrs Mahi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crores 2 Rs 4.50 crores 3 Rs 5.50 crores 4 Rs 2 crores 5 Rs 1.85 crores Total Rs 20.60 crores nett in India in 5 days

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mr And Mrs Mahi is a movie centered around a couple that is united by their love for cricket. Mahendra, who is a trained cricketer, is unable to continue pursuing cricket due to family pressure and continuous failures. When he sees that his wife is not just passionate about cricket but also very good at it, he decides to coach her and make her play for the national team. Not too long later, Mahima releases that Mahendra has his own selfish reasons to make her play cricket at the highest level. To know what happens later, you need to watch Mr And Mrs Mahi in theatres.

