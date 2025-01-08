Mufasa India Day 20 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced Lion King prequel nets Rs 1.15 crore on third Wednesday

With Rs 1.15 crore earnings on Day 20, Mufasa: The Lion King has reached around Rs 117 crore in Indian markets. Here's how much it has collected in our nation so far.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Jan 08, 2025  |  10:31 PM IST |  410
Mufasa India Day 20 Box Office: Shah Rukh & Mahesh Babu voiced prequel nets Rs 1.15 crore
Picture courtesy: Disney/YouTube

Mufasa: The Lion King was released on December 20, 2024. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the Disney film has been running in theaters for three weeks. While the Hollywood film is scoring well worldwide, it is also minting money at the Hindi box office as well.

Mufasa: The Lion King Earns Rs 1.15 crore On Third Wednesday In India; Total Reaches Under Rs 120 Crore

The Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King added Rs 1.50 crore to its tally on the third Wednesday. The cume collection of Mufasa now stands at Rs 117.25 crore in Hindi markets. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu have dubbed for their Hindi and Telugu versions respectively.

The two weeks earnings stood at Rs 106 crore. The third week collection is recorded as Rs 11.25 crore so far.

Total Net Collections In India Are As Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days  Net Collections In India 
First Week+ Second Week Rs 106 crore
Third Friday Rs 1.75 crore
Third Saturday Rs 2.75 crore
Third Sunday Rs 3 crore
Third Monday Rs 1.35 crore
Third Tuesday Rs 1.25 crore
Third Wednesday Rs 1.15 crore
Total Rs 117.25 crore

Mufasa To Cross Avatar In The List Of Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of India

Mufasa: The Lion King is amongst the highest grossing Hollywood film of India. As per early estimates, it has grossed Rs 140.75 crore. Avatar: The Way Of Water is on the first position. Standing at 10th position, it will soon replace James Cameron's 2009 release, Avatar and will clinch the 9th spot then.

Mufasa In Theaters

Mufasa: The Lion King is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Latest Articles