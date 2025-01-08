Mufasa India Day 20 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced Lion King prequel nets Rs 1.15 crore on third Wednesday

Mufasa: The Lion King was released on December 20, 2024. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the Disney film has been running in theaters for three weeks. While the Hollywood film is scoring well worldwide, it is also minting money at the Hindi box office as well.

Mufasa: The Lion King Earns Rs 1.15 crore On Third Wednesday In India; Total Reaches Under Rs 120 Crore

The Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King added Rs 1.50 crore to its tally on the third Wednesday. The cume collection of Mufasa now stands at Rs 117.25 crore in Hindi markets. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu have dubbed for their Hindi and Telugu versions respectively.

The two weeks earnings stood at Rs 106 crore. The third week collection is recorded as Rs 11.25 crore so far.

Total Net Collections In India Are As Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days Net Collections In India First Week+ Second Week Rs 106 crore Third Friday Rs 1.75 crore Third Saturday Rs 2.75 crore Third Sunday Rs 3 crore Third Monday Rs 1.35 crore Third Tuesday Rs 1.25 crore Third Wednesday Rs 1.15 crore Total Rs 117.25 crore

Mufasa To Cross Avatar In The List Of Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of India

Mufasa: The Lion King is amongst the highest grossing Hollywood film of India. As per early estimates, it has grossed Rs 140.75 crore. Avatar: The Way Of Water is on the first position. Standing at 10th position, it will soon replace James Cameron's 2009 release, Avatar and will clinch the 9th spot then.

Mufasa In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

