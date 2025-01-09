Mufasa vs Sonic 3 Box Office Clash Analysis: Lion King prequel shows global dominance while the Hedgehog movie leads domestically

Hollywood releases Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 continue to lure the audience at the box office. Here's comparing the box office collections of both the tentpole releases.

Mufasa leads in the global markets; Sonic 3 performed better in domestic markets

Mufasa, directed by Barry Jenkins, found a significant audience in the international markets. The live-action movie continues to storm the box office despite receiving mixed word-of-mouth. It is expected to collect over USD 700 million globally by the end of its theatrical run.

Though The Lion King prequel is leading in foreign territories, it underperformed at the domestic box office. In fact, the New Year release Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has performed better than Mufasa in the US. Sonic 3 surpassed Mufasa in the local markets and set for a banger theatrical run.

As per reports, Mufasa's total cume is around USD 170 million in the US, and it is inching towards the USD 200 million mark. On the other hand, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has collected around USD 190 million in the domestic markets and is set to enter the USD 200 million mark by this Saturday.

While Mufasa’s final cume is expected to range from USD 230 million to USD 260 million, the New Year 2025 release is aiming for a finish of around USD 250 million to USD 270 million.

The worldwide gross collection of Sonic 3 is expected to be around USD 550 million by the end of its theatrical run, which is around USD 150 million less than Mufasa’s global expectations.

For the unversed, Mufasa: The Lion King was released on December 20, while Sonic 3 hit the big screen on January 3rd. The overseas performance of Mufasa is a testament to the popularity of its prequel, while Sonic 2 worked completely due to its strong reception in the local markets. Fortunately, both movies will end up emerging as the big money spinners at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

