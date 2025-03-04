Officer On Duty Day 12 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's crime thriller continues strong hold; grosses Rs 1.20 crore on 2nd Monday
Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban, is inching towards the Rs 25 crore mark at the Kerala box office. Check out the details.
Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, is holding up very well at the box office. The Jithu Ashraf directorial continues recording a strong hold in its second week.
Officer On Duty adds Rs 1.20 crore on 2nd Monday; cume inches closer to Rs 25 crore mark
Produced under the banner of Martin Prakkat Films, the crime thriller recently stormed past the Rs 20 crore mark in its home state. Continuing a solid trend, the movie grossed another Rs 1.20 crore on the second Monday (Day 12) at the Kerala box office. The total cume of Officer On Duty now reached Rs 21.95 crore gross.
Looking at its strong trends, the movie will soon hit the Rs 25 crore mark in Kerala and then begin its final leg at the box office. If all goes well, Officer On Duty will keep luring the audience until Mohanlal's Empuraan arrives on Eid 2025. Globally, the Kunchacko Boban starrer is heading to enter the Rs 50 crore club soon.
Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala
|Days
|Kerala Box Office Gross
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 1.20 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 21.95 crore
Officer on Duty in cinemas
