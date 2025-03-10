Officer On Duty Day 19 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's film records good trends; adds Rs 40 lakh to tally
Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani's film Officer On Duty recorded a good hold, earning Rs 40 lakh on Day 19 at the Kerala Box Office. More details inside.
Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, continues its golden run at the box office. The movie recorded a fair hold on the 3rd Monday in Kerala.
Officer On Duty adds Rs 40 lakh to the tally on the 3rd Monday; cume crosses the Rs 25 crore mark
Bankrolled by Martin Prakkat Films, the crime thriller grossed another Rs 40 lakh on Day 19, taking the total cume to Rs 25.40 crore at the Kerala box office. The movie will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks as no significant Malayalam movie is coming until the release of Mohanlal's Empuraan.
The global cume of Officer On Duty reached slightly over Rs 46 crore. It will soon storm past the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first ever Kunchacko movie to do so.
Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala:-
|Days
|Kerala Box Office Gross
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 60 lakh
|Day 13
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 14
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 15
|Rs 45 lakh
|Day 16
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 17
|Rs 1.10 lakh
|Day 18
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 19
|Rs 40 lakh
|Total
|Rs 25.40 crore
Officer on Duty in cinemas
Officer on Duty is currently playing in theatres. Have you seen the film? Tell us your thoughts about it in the comments below, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
