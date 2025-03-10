Officer On Duty Day 19 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's film records good trends; adds Rs 40 lakh to tally

Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, continues its golden run at the box office. The movie recorded a fair hold on the 3rd Monday in Kerala.

Officer On Duty adds Rs 40 lakh to the tally on the 3rd Monday; cume crosses the Rs 25 crore mark

Bankrolled by Martin Prakkat Films, the crime thriller grossed another Rs 40 lakh on Day 19, taking the total cume to Rs 25.40 crore at the Kerala box office. The movie will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks as no significant Malayalam movie is coming until the release of Mohanlal's Empuraan.

The global cume of Officer On Duty reached slightly over Rs 46 crore. It will soon storm past the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first ever Kunchacko movie to do so.

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala:-

Days Kerala Box Office Gross Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore Day 7 Rs 2 crore Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore Day 9 Rs 1.35 crore Day 10 Rs 1.85 crore Day 11 Rs 2 crore Day 12 Rs 60 lakh Day 13 Rs 50 lakh Day 14 Rs 50 lakh Day 15 Rs 45 lakh Day 16 Rs 40 lakh Day 17 Rs 1.10 lakh Day 18 Rs 70 lakh Day 19 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 25.40 crore

Officer on Duty in cinemas

