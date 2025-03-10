Officer On Duty Day 19 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's film records good trends; adds Rs 40 lakh to tally

Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani's film Officer On Duty recorded a good hold, earning Rs 40 lakh on Day 19 at the Kerala Box Office. More details inside.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit
Updated on Mar 10, 2025
Kunchacko Boban
Credits: Martin Prakkat Films

Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, continues its golden run at the box office. The movie recorded a fair hold on the 3rd Monday in Kerala.

Officer On Duty adds Rs 40 lakh to the tally on the 3rd Monday; cume crosses the Rs 25 crore mark

Bankrolled by Martin Prakkat Films, the crime thriller grossed another Rs 40 lakh on Day 19, taking the total cume to Rs 25.40 crore at the Kerala box office. The movie will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks as no significant Malayalam movie is coming until the release of Mohanlal's Empuraan

The global cume of Officer On Duty reached slightly over Rs 46 crore. It will soon storm past the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first ever Kunchacko movie to do so.

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala:-

Days Kerala Box Office Gross
Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore
Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore
Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore
Day 7 Rs 2 crore
Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 9 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 10 Rs 1.85 crore
Day 11 Rs 2 crore
Day 12 Rs 60 lakh 
Day 13 Rs 50 lakh
Day 14  Rs 50 lakh 
Day 15 Rs 45 lakh 
Day 16 Rs 40 lakh
Day 17  Rs 1.10 lakh
Day 18 Rs 70 lakh
Day 19 Rs 40 lakh
Total Rs 25.40 crore

Officer on Duty in cinemas

Officer on Duty is currently playing in theatres. Have you seen the film? Tell us your thoughts about it in the comments below, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

