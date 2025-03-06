Officer On Duty Day 15 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's film winds up 2nd week on solid note

Officer On Duty, directed by Jithu Ashraf, and starring Kunchacko Boban, wrapped its second week at an impressive figure of Rs 22.80 crore. Deets Inside

Mohit Dixit
Mohit Dixit
Mar 06, 2025
Kunchacko Boban
Credits: Martin Prakkat Films

Directed by Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, continues to hold well at the box office. The Malayalam crime thriller wrapped its second week on a banger note. 

Officer On Duty closes second week under Rs 23 crore in Kerala; releasing in Telugu-dub version soon

Co-starring Priya Mani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair, the much-loved movie added Rs 45 lakh to the tally on its Day 15 (second Thursday) today. The total cume of Officer On Duty currently stands at Rs 22.85 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. It will storm past the Rs 23 crore mark tomorrow and then march towards the Rs 25 crore mark. 

Elated with its local box office performance, the Kunchacko Boban starrer is now slated to entertain Telugu audiences with the dub version. The Telugu version is releasing in cinemas on March 14th. It will be interesting to see if the movie can perform well in the AP/TS belt. 

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala 

Days Kerala Box Office Gross
Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore
Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore
Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore
Day 7 Rs 2 crore
Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 9 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 10 Rs 1.85 crore
Day 11 Rs 2 crore
Day 12 Rs 60 lakh 
Day 13 Rs 50 lakh
Day 14  Rs 50 lakh 
Day 15 Rs 45 lakh (exp)
Total Rs 22.80 crore

Officer on Duty in cinemas

Officer on Duty is currently running in theatres. Have you watched the film? Tell us your thoughts about the film in comments below and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

