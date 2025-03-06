Officer On Duty Day 15 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's film winds up 2nd week on solid note
Officer On Duty, directed by Jithu Ashraf, and starring Kunchacko Boban, wrapped its second week at an impressive figure of Rs 22.80 crore. Deets Inside
Directed by Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, continues to hold well at the box office. The Malayalam crime thriller wrapped its second week on a banger note.
Officer On Duty closes second week under Rs 23 crore in Kerala; releasing in Telugu-dub version soon
Co-starring Priya Mani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair, the much-loved movie added Rs 45 lakh to the tally on its Day 15 (second Thursday) today. The total cume of Officer On Duty currently stands at Rs 22.85 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. It will storm past the Rs 23 crore mark tomorrow and then march towards the Rs 25 crore mark.
Elated with its local box office performance, the Kunchacko Boban starrer is now slated to entertain Telugu audiences with the dub version. The Telugu version is releasing in cinemas on March 14th. It will be interesting to see if the movie can perform well in the AP/TS belt.
Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala
|Days
|Kerala Box Office Gross
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 60 lakh
|Day 13
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 14
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 15
|Rs 45 lakh (exp)
|Total
|Rs 22.80 crore
Officer on Duty in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
