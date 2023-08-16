OMG 2 5 Day Box Office: Akshay Kumar makes a comeback as his dramedy collects 67 crores nett against Gadar 2

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is having a fine little run at the box office. The film has netted Rs 67 crores nett in its first 5 days with the last Rs 17 crores coming on Independence day. The dramedy was pitted against the mammoth Gadar 2 as a result of which it didn't get the release that it would have liked. Regardless, now that the programming issues are solved and every film has enough exhibition, it will be interesting to follow the trend of this film.

OMG 2 Has Put Up A Strong Show Against The Massive Gadar 2

OMG 2 will soon be entering the Rs 100 crore nett India club and it would be Akshay Kumar's first film since Sooryavanshi to manage that. It is to be noted that just like the first part, Akshay Kumar just has an extended appearance in the sequel as well. The brand value of OMG has played a decisive role but one can't ignore the merits of the sequel to put up such strong numbers, despite a limited release. There were a lot of tensions for the film prior to its release. The film was certified A with 27 modifications and also had a competitor like Gadar 2. It has emerged triumphant and is likely to emerge a super-hit.

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Box Office 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores Total Rs 67 crores nett in 5 days

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit film OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

