OMG 2 Day 1 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar's dramedy puts up a reasonable show; Netts Rs 9.5 crores on Friday

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam finally released in theatres after numerous issues that it faced prior to its release. The film has put up a reasonable first day as it has collected around Rs 9 to Rs 10 crores nett. It clashed with a box office juggernaut like Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and had it released on another Friday with a smaller or lesser known film, it could have had a much bigger opening. Regardless, the good reports should work in favour of OMG 2 and a 5 day total in the vicinity of Rs 65 crores looks quite likely.

OMG 2 Has Taken The 8th Biggest Opening For A Hindi Film In 2023

The top 3 multiplex chains have contributed around Rs 6.50 - 6.75 crores nett for OMG 2. The exhibition outside the three national chains is limited and so, the film hasn't got big numbers outside them. OMG 2 is a sequel to the much loved film OMG - Oh My God! and ideally the sequel should be doing wonders. However, it isn't as easy as it sounds since this Akshay Kumar starrer was certified A with numerous modifications and alongside a film like Gadar 2. OMG 2 has taken the 8th biggest opening for a Hindi film in 2023, behind Pathaan, Gadar 2, Adipurush, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bholaa and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Watch the OMG 2 Trailer:

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Box Office Trends: OMG 2 takes a decent start as Akshay Kumar film targets 9 crore opening day