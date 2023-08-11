Box Office Trends: OMG 2 takes a decent start as Akshay Kumar film targets 9 crore opening day

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has taken a decent start at the box office in India as the film has scored occupancy of 25 to 30 percent in the morning and noon shows, which will jump closer to 45 – 50% by end of the day. The trends till 5 pm indicates an opening in the range of Rs 8 to 9.75 crore, with an outside chance of a double digit total depending upon where the top 3 national chains land. It is very much in the range of what was expected from this Amit Rai directed social comedy. The business of the film is picking up by the hour as the initial audience response is positive.

OMG 2 takes a decent opening

The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, will be headed for an opening day around Rs 6.50 crore, which will be accounting for almost 70 to 75 percent of the total business. OMG 2 has not got much of a release outside of national chains due to competition from Gadar 2, and in the content of its release, this can be termed a decent start. The final figures can be above or below the opening day range stated above, but the trends so far indicates a start in the vicinity of Rs 9 crore.

While OMG 2 is also a franchise film, one needs to note that it isn’t exactly a run of the mill universal social drama like the first part and the prospects have also been impacted by the adult rating. The screen count is around 1750, which is again conservative for an Akshay Kumar film. Taking all the aspects into account, OMG 2 has taken a decent opening as this start also lays a platform for it to grow over the weekend and show some legs in the long run.

OMG 2 business expected to be driven by word of mouth

OMG 2 is a word-of-mouth driven film and hence, its all going to be about how far it goes post the opening day. The initial talk is positive, and this talk needs to translate to box office numbers and healthy trends in the long run. The film is facing competition from a box office monster like Gadar 2 and the trend will also depend on the audience consumption of Gadar over the next few days but the opening paddled up with the positive initial chatter has put in a position to trend in the days to come by.

The final business of OMG 2 will be determined by where do the national chains land, but the early trends indicates a decent start. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on OMG 2.

Note: Early estimates by 10.30 PM

