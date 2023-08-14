OMG 2 Monday Box Office: Akshay Kumar's dramedy records higher numbers than opening day; Netts Rs 10.50 crores

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam recorded a higher Monday total than its opening day as it collected around Rs 10.50 crores nett on its fourth day. The collections have spillover demand from the weekend but for it to still do over Rs 10 crores when pitted against a box office juggernaut like Gadar 2 is a big deal. The four day total of OMG 2 is Rs 50 crores nett and it is safe to say that this dramedy will be doing well over Rs 100 crores nett in its full run. These numbers are pleasing since it faced a lot of pre-release issues and it also had Akshay Kumar coming after a number of underwhelming films on the box office front.

OMG 2 Has Over 60 Percent Of Its Box Office Coming From Top 3 National Chains

OMG 2 did over Rs 6 crores nett in top 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis on its fourth day and that's technically around 50 percent of what Gadar 2 has managed to do in top national chains. The edutainment film of Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi will be growing again on day 5 and shall be facing capacity issues just like it did on Sunday, owing to the Independence day holiday. The five day total of OMG 2 will be in the north of Rs 65 crores. It will be seen as a case study, how Bollywood was at its lowest a year back and is probably at its highest, today.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of OMG 2 Are As Follows:

Day Box Office 1 9.25 crores 2 13.75 crores 3 16.5 crores 4 10.50 crores Total 50 crores

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can now be watched at a theatre near you.

