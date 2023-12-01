Opening Day Trends: Animal annihilates the Box Office; Ranbir Kapoor starrer headed for a Rs 50 crore start

The Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal has embarked on a bumper start at the box office in India and is all set to surpass all expectations on the opening day. According to early trends, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is headed to collect Rs 48.00 to 51.00 crore in Hindi, taking the biggest start to date for an A-rated film. The film decimated the box office on the first day, despite limitations of showcasing due to run-time and the clash scenarios.

Animal takes a BUMPER opening

It's the biggest opening day for Ranbir Kapoor by a margin and consolidates the superstar stature of RK in the Indian Film Industry. The start for Animal is excellent in the Tamil and Telugu markets too, as the trends so far suggest an opening of Rs 10 crore in the dubbed version. As of 7 pm, the three national chains- PVRInox and Cinepolis - collected Rs 22.60 crore (including Tamil and Telugu) and has already surpassed the full-day business of other big openers like Tiger 3 (Rs 17.35 crore), and KGF 2 (Rs 22.15 crore). The two Shah Rukh Khan films – Pathaan and Jawan – had collected Rs 27.02 crore and Rs 29.96 crore respectively in the three chains.

The All India opening day net of Animal will be around the Rs 60 crore mark, which is the second biggest of all time for a film of Hindi Origin after Jawan. Be it the national chains, non-national chains or the single screens, it was Animal’s rage across the board as the audiences went out in big numbers to witness Ranbir Kapoor in an out-and-out larger-than-life role with grey shades.

Animal faces capacity issues on day one

The film even faced capacity issues at a lot of places and there will be a huge overflow of audience which shall happen through the opening week due to excess demand for the film. These are still estimates based on early trends and the actuals can be marginally higher or lower depending on how big the night shows fire, though most of them are already running at optimum capacity in the multiplexes. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.