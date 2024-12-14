After missing out on the daily records for a couple of days, Pushpa 2 is back at it, with what looks like a humongous Second Saturday at the Indian box office. The early estimates put Allu Arjun starrer at Rs. 70 crore plus for today, that betters the record for the highest Second Saturday by Baahubali 2, which collected Rs. 64.25 crore approx on its Second Saturday. When the actuals come tomorrow morning, that number could rise to over Rs. 75 crore.

With that, Pushpa 2 is now very much likely to set the record for the highest second weekend of all time, with projections of Rs. 200 crore approx as against Rs. 194 crore of Baahubali 2. On the high end, that number could end up around Rs. 210-220 crore.

A big growth on Second Saturday could always be counted on, as is seen with most films nowadays, though there are exceptions at times. Pushpa 2, being a film that is doing better even in smaller centres, Saturday growth could have been a bit muted, especially in the Hindi belt mass circuits. However, the film has simply exploded, churning up growth in roundabouts of 80 per cent for the Hindi version per early estimates. Even down South, Andhra Pradesh, which typically has muted growth on Saturdays and a big surge on Sundays, is seeing a big growth in business today. Karnataka and Hyderabad are seeing big jumps as well, though they are expected to do it, so nothing surprising there.

With this Second Saturday, Pushpa 2 has now cruised past Rs. 900 crore mark at the Indian box office, with a total gross of Rs. 925 crore or so. The film is poised to hit the monumental Rs. 1000 crore gross milestone in India tomorrow at a record pace of just eleven days. The Second Saturday has put Pushpa 2 in a somewhat comfortable position in its chase of the lifetime record of Baahubali 2. While there is still a long way to go, the trajectory is highly encouraging. For a more in-depth look at the box office showdown between Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, check out our comparative analysis.

