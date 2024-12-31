Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 27 Box Office India: Allu Arjun starrer sees a slight increase in collections on New Year's Eve; Nets Rs 5.50 crore on 4th Tuesday

The Pushpa makers released the second installment of the franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule this year. The recently released Telugu film serves as a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna who have reprised their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli from the original. The mass action drama will soon end its successful theatrical run amid the arrival of 2025.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Fetches Rs 5.5 Crore On New Year's Eve; To Cross Rs 700 Crore Tomorrow

Pushpa 2, helmed by Sukumar, witnessed a slight rise in the business on the occasion of New Year's eve. It fetched Rs 5.50 crore net on second Tuesday in Hindi markets. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, the blockbuster film begin its historical journey with Rs 389 crore net in the first week. Allu Arjun's film then collected Rs 178 crore net and Rs 94.75 crore net in the second week and third week respectively. In the fourth weekend post Christmas, Pushpa sequel netted Rs 26.25 crore.

Pushpa 2 has touched the Rs 700 crore mark on 27th day of its release in Hindi markets. Sukumar's helmer earned a cume collection of Rs 699.25 crore net, as it is all set to reach the finish line. Pushpa sequel will cross Rs 700 crore tomorrow, on Day 28.

Day-Wise Collections Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Are Mentioned Below:

Day/Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Weekend Rs 26.25 crore Fourth Monday Rs 5 crore Fourth Tuesday Rs 5.5 crore Total Rs 699.25 crore

Pushpa 2 Outshines Baby John In Hindi Box Office

Despite being a dubbed version, Pushpa 2 has outperformed at the Hindi box office. The mass action drama has been competing with Baby John which was released on Christmas. While Allu Arjun's film has been unstoppable through its entire run, Varun Dhawan-starrer couldn't pull the audience to theaters in the first week itself as expected.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

