Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra to release on 8000 screens across the world - Widest for a Hindi Film

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, is one of the most awaited Indian films and finally releases next week. A grand pre-release event was organised in Hyderabad but had to be cancelled due to security issues. A presser was later organised, which was graced by the cast of Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and others. Many vital details related to the film where shared in this presser.

In the presser, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who essays the role of Nandi Astra in the film, gave details about the release size of this very ambitious film. Nagarjuna informed that Brahmastra is going to be one of the widest releases for an Indian Film all over the world. Star Studios confirmed that the film will release in 8000 screens across the globe; 5000 screens in India and 3000 screens overseas. With a release size so wide, the makers are trying their level best to ensure that the film is easily accessible for anyone, anywhere in the world. There have been a few pan-India releases which have had a release size of over 8000 screens but they have been films which were conceived in the South. Brahmastra has the widest release for a Hindi language film and the stakes are very high. The director, Ayan Mukerji, has been passionately working on the project for around a decade and due to the final touches left on the film, he skipped the event in Hyderabad.

Brahmastra is truly a passion project. It is touted as the most expensive Indian film. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film releases on 9th September, although preview screenings will start from Thursday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates related to Brahmastra,

