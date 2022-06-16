Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor says Nagarjuna & his family have become part of their lives; Alia Bhatt agrees

As we are all now aware, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is a massive film mounted on a large scale. The mythological fantasy drama has a strong undertone of the elements of nature and how the Brahmastra is used to harness these elements. The big spectacle has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and lastly Shah Rukh Khan in an all-important cameo.

In an interview with DT Next, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji talked in length about their film and how difficult it was for them to make the film that they worked years on. In the interview, they also recalled their experience of working with the legendary Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has a very vital role to play in Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor said, “Nag sir really accepted us like his friend. He was hanging out with us.” Director Ayan Mukerji added to Ranbir’s stance and told how wonderful, sweet and humble the actor was. Ranbir said, “He helped us so much with this film. His entire family has become such a big part of our lives and we are so privileged.” Alia Bhatt went on narrate her experience of working with Nagarjuna and said, “I was reflecting on it the other day as Nag sir recently packed up. One of the things I really remember is how he was so involved in every key moment of the film’s shooting process.” Alia and Ayan confirmed that Nagarjuna was the first one to see the final cut of their scenes shot in Bulgaria and that his appreciation and support gave them the confidence that they needed to pull off the epic that is Brahmastra.

The trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva released yesterday and the response has been great. The trailer has got a unanimous thumbs up with praise for the technical aspects, accommodation of Indian mythology and the conviction of the makers to go all out on this film. The film releases on 9th September, 2022 in 5 different languages, worldwide.

