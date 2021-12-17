Ranveer Singh's top openers at BO: Will 83' surpass Simmba, Padmaavat and Gully Boy on its first day?

Last decade’s rising sensation, Ranveer Singh, is now an established name in Bollywood and the go-to actor for any producers to ensure the success of their film. Ranveer Singh has earned the reputation of a dependable actor with a 100% hit ratio in the last 5 years. Ranveer Singh has been working on a number of movies like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani to name a few, and if not for the pandemic, 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar would have already been released and Cirkus would have been gearing up for a New Year release.

With conditions for the theatrical medium of movie releases improving in India, Nadiadwala & Grandsons Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment’s 83 was announced for a Christmas 2021 release. 83 has been touted as the biggest Ranveer Singh starrer, with an estimated budget in excess of Rs. 200 crores. With less than a week left for 83 to hit the silver screens, let’s look at the opening day benchmarks for this biographical sports drama based on Team India’s journey in 1983’s World Cup.

The opening day nett figures of the Top 3 Ranveer Singh starrer are as follows:-

1. Simmba – Rs. 20.75cr

2. Gully Boy – Rs. 19.26cr

3. Padmaavat – Rs. 18.21cr

83 is expected to hit around 3500 screens in India, making it the third widest release of Ranveer Singh after Simmba and Padmaavat. 83 faces stiff competition from Hollywood biggies like The Matrix: Resurrection and Spider-Man: No Way Home, of which No Way Home has opened to a jaw-dropping figure of Rs. 32.67 cr all India nett. It faces Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey the next week and since Jersey is also a film based on cricket, the footfalls will get divided. 83 also locks horns with Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan, which premieres on Disney+Hotstar on the same date as 83.

Given the fact that audiences have numerous options to choose from, this Christmas, and also considering the all-time highest ticket rates for a Ranveer Singh starrer to date, 83 is expected to open in the vicinity of Rs. 18cr nett. It is to be observed how 83 trends at the box office after the opening day, as it will give an idea of where the film can go in its lifetime.

What is your opening day expectation for 83?

Written by Rishil Jogani

