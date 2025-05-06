Retro Day 6 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Suriya, Pooja Hegde's movie faces rejection after good start; grosses Rs 2 crore on 1st Tuesday

A film that promised spine-chilling thrills and a nostalgic vibe has found itself struck by poor word-of-mouth and audience disappointment. Tamil flick Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, burst into cinemas with a strong start on Labour Day, pulling in Rs 14 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. Over the long weekend, it rode the wave of curiosity and star power to earn Rs 39 crore in six days. However, that isn't enough.

Advertisement

Retro Tamil Nadu box office collection:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore (est.) Total Rs 39 crore

Though Retro collected Rs 14 crore on Day 1, the reality kicked in, once the weekdays began. Monday saw a dip, and Tuesday's Rs 2 crore confirmed that the momentum is slowing down. With the small film Tourist Family picking up, Retro is likely to feel more heat now at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The situation in Telugu states is even more dull for the movie. Despite heavy promotions and a wide release, Retro opened at just Rs 2 crore. Though Suriya enjoys a huge fanbase here, the collections quickly nosedived to Rs 67 lakh and Rs 65 lakh in the following days. Largely due to a mismatch between what was marketed and what was delivered, Telugu audiences lost the excitement, we have to say

While the promos hinted at a stylish romantic thriller, the film turned out to be a genre mismatch of romance, action, and narrative that lacked emotional grounding. Key talents like Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj were barely used, diluting the narrative weight. The second half especially was flagged for dragging scenes and poor flow. In addition, Suriya’s once-strong pull in Telugu states has been fading, and the competition from HIT 3 starring Nani is affecting Retro. With Telugu audiences looking for clarity in genre and tighter storytelling, Retro failed to click.

Advertisement

What began as a confident outing is now struggling to hold attention. The next few days will decide if Retro can settle into a modest run or fade out faster than expected.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Nani emerges as most consistent Tollywood performer with 4 consecutive HITS Hi Nanna, Dasara, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and HIT 3