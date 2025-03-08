Revisiting Adrien Brody’s top 3 box office hits as he eyes role in Evel Knievel on Tour alongside Leonardo DiCaprio following Oscars triumph

Fresh off his second Best Actor Oscar win for The Brutalist at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, Adrien Brody is making headlines for his potential collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio in Evel Knievel on Tour. As chatter about his next big role intensifies, below is a look at Brody’s three biggest box office hits to date.

Adrien Brody’s Biggest Box Office Hits

King Kong (2005) — USD 556.9 Million Worldwide

Peter Jackson’s King Kong remains Brody’s biggest commercial success, amassing USD 556.9 million globally. In the two-decade-old epic remake of the 1933 classic, Brody played Jack Driscoll, a playwright-turned-action hero who finds himself at the center of Skull Island’s dangers. His character plays a crucial role in protecting Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts) while dealing with the titular ape. The film was a major blockbuster, propelled by the filmmaker’s post-Lord of the Rings appeal and stunning visual effects.

Advertisement

The Village (2004) — USD 256.7 Million Worldwide

M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller grossed USD 256.7 million worldwide, courtesy of the filmmaker’s signature eerie atmosphere and unexpected warped ending. Brody took on the role of Noah Percy, a mentally challenged man responsible for outing the truth about the isolated village’s secrets. His performance added depth to the film’s already high-strung tension, with his character serving as a definitive figure in the unraveling of the bone-chilling mystery.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) — USD 172.9 Million Worldwide

Wes Anderson helmed the critically acclaimed The Grand Budapest Hotel, a sleeper hit that raked in USD 172.9 million worldwide. Brody starred as Dmitri Desgoffe-und-Taxis, the film’s primary antagonist. As the ruthless son of a wealthy socialite, his character goes to great lengths to secure a family fortune. His performance, laced with dark humor and menace, perfectly aligned with Anderson’s whimsical storytelling.

Advertisement

About Evel Knievel on Tour

Damien Chazelle is helming the venture, with DiCaprio taking the lead role; however, a contract is yet to be signed. Deadline recently reported, citing a source, that Chazelle and Brody have had discussions about a role in the film based on the prolific American stunt performer’s life.

Brody is said to have met Chazelle for the part of sports promoter Shelly Saltman. Knievel sabotaged his career when he attacked the latter over an unflattering book he penned about him. A summer shoot is being eyed for the film.