BREAKING: Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA; Is it because of leadership’s ‘insincere’ stance on Hema Committee Report?

Trigger: This article contains mention of physical abuse.

Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu has stepped down from his role at the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) following the Hema Commission report row. This decision comes following his firm stance against FEFKA's statement on the Hema Committee report. Calling his organization's statement hypocritical, he lashed out at General Secretary of FEFKA, B Unnikrishnan for his stand on the issue.

In his resignation letter, Aashiq Abu highlighted the difficulties he faced at FEFKA since 2012. As per Onmanorama, the filmmaker wrote, "I became a member of FEFKA in 2009, following which, I was elected as a member of its executive committee. However, the FEFKA federation did not intervene when I faced monetary issues with a producer, despite several attempts from my side. Not only did they fail to intervene initially, they also started demanding 20 percent commission from half the amount I received through their intervention at a later stage."

He further revealed getting into a heated argument with director Sibi Malayil over the issue and wrote, "Due to his persistence, I finally submitted a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to him. He returned the cheque probably fearing that I would create an issue. However, I later learned that two scriptwriters were also forced to pay 20 percent of the commission to FEFKA because of their intervention."

Before submitting his resignation to FEFKA, Aashiq Abu condemned B Unnikrishnan's stand over the Hema Committee report controversy. Aashiq claimed that Unnikrishnan had previously supported the ban on cine artists, which contradicts his present views on the findings of the Hema Committee report. He went on to say that FEFKA issued their statement on the row without even consulting or speaking with the other members of the organization.

For the unversed, FEFKA issued a statement demanding the names of all accused in the Hema Committee report. They requested that the names of all accused should be made public considering the gravity of the situation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

