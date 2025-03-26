Box Office: Priyadarshi's Court State vs a Nobody surpasses 1 Million USD in North America

In the South Indian film industry, crossing the $1 million mark in the US box office is a significant milestone. The first Telugu film to achieve this feat was Mahesh Babu's Dookudu, back in 2011. Since then, it has typically been big stars like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Mahesh Babu who have dominated the overseas market. However, a small-budget film has now surprised everyone by entering this elite club.

The recently released Court: State vs A Nobody, starring Priyadarshi and produced by Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema, has stunned trade analysts by crossing $1 million in North America. A powerful performance from senior actor Shivaji has changed the fate of the film at the Box Office. The film also features Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini Molleti, and Surabhi in interesting roles, with Vijay Bulganin providing an outstanding musical score.

While it started as a simple courtroom drama with minimal expectations, the film has now turned into a box office sensation. The team recently celebrated the film’s success after reaching the $1 million milestone in just 10 days.

Total Box Office Collections so far:

Day Worldwide Collections 1 Rs 8 crore 2 Rs 7 crore 3 Rs 8 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 4 crore 6 Rs 3 crore 7 Rs 2.5 crore 8 Rs 2.25 crore 9 Rs 4 crore 10 Rs 3.5 crore 11 Rs 1.25 crore 12 Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 48.75 crore Gross



With momentum still on its side, the film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark before this weekend. During the time of release, despite facing competition, Court: State vs A Nobody has stood tall earlier. While many films released on the same day, including Pelli Kani Prasad, Shanmukha, Tuk Tuk and Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba struggled to find an audience, Court remained steady.

However, this Friday will see the release of two major commercial Telugu films, including Robinhood, featuring Nithiin and Sreeleela, and MAD Square, the sequel to the blockbuster MAD starring Santosh Shobhan. At the same time, Mohanlal's Empuraan and Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran are posing a major threat with a humongous hype around the former film. These films are likely to disturb Court's smooth run at the Box Office.

With its unexpected success, Court has proved that strong content and compelling performances can break barriers, even in an industry dominated by big-budget films.