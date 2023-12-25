Salaar box office collections: Prabhas starrer opens with USD 9M Overseas for Rs. 303 crore Worldwide weekend
Salaar concluded its opening weekend overseas with USD 9.30 million. The worldwide weekend for the film amounted to Rs. 303 crore, with Rs. 226 crore coming from India.
Salaar concluded its opening weekend overseas with a Sunday gross of USD 1.40 million, achieving a total of USD 9.30 million. This positions it as the third-highest opening for a Telugu film, trailing behind the monumental successes of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and RRR. In fact, just two other Telugu films have done more in full run: Baahubali and Saaho, so it's a big number in that context.
However, recent years have seen a surge in the ceiling of overseas box office grosses for tentpole releases, with films like RRR and Prashant Neel's KGF 2 grossing over USD 25 million. Consequently, the expectations were understandably higher but the collections are short of those. Salaar exhibited strength in the Telugu markets but there was limited traction for Hindi and Tamil languages, unlike KGF 2 and RRR.
The worldwide weekend for the film amounted to Rs. 303 crore, with Rs. 226 crore coming from India. This is once again the third biggest for Telugu films, just behind Baahubali 2 and RRR but there is a wide gulf between them and Salaar as the first two close to Rs. 500 crore.
Speaking of the top performers, North America did well with USD 5.40 million, making up for nearly 60 per cent of the total gross. Middle East came in second with USD 1.95 million. Australia with AUD 850K and the United Kingdom GBP 380K also did well. Other than that there was nothing of value from anywhere else.
The territorial breakdown for the first-weekend box office collections of Salaar is as follows:
United States - USD 4,850,000
Canada - USD 550,000
Middle East - USD 1,950,000 Approx
Australia - USD 580,000
Singapore - USD 140,000
Nepal - USD 125,000
Rest of Asia/Pacific - USD 225,000
United Kingdom - USD 480,000
Europe - USD 325,000
Rest of World - USD 75,000
Total - USD 9,300,000 / Rs. 77 crore
Note: Canada numbers are converted from CAD to USD. The Comscore reported number for North America is USD 5.60 million, including CAD 730K for Canada.
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets