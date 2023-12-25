Salaar box office collections: Prabhas starrer opens with USD 9M Overseas for Rs. 303 crore Worldwide weekend

Salaar concluded its opening weekend overseas with a Sunday gross of USD 1.40 million, achieving a total of USD 9.30 million. This positions it as the third-highest opening for a Telugu film, trailing behind the monumental successes of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and RRR. In fact, just two other Telugu films have done more in full run: Baahubali and Saaho, so it's a big number in that context.

However, recent years have seen a surge in the ceiling of overseas box office grosses for tentpole releases, with films like RRR and Prashant Neel's KGF 2 grossing over USD 25 million. Consequently, the expectations were understandably higher but the collections are short of those. Salaar exhibited strength in the Telugu markets but there was limited traction for Hindi and Tamil languages, unlike KGF 2 and RRR.

The worldwide weekend for the film amounted to Rs. 303 crore, with Rs. 226 crore coming from India. This is once again the third biggest for Telugu films, just behind Baahubali 2 and RRR but there is a wide gulf between them and Salaar as the first two close to Rs. 500 crore.

Speaking of the top performers, North America did well with USD 5.40 million, making up for nearly 60 per cent of the total gross. Middle East came in second with USD 1.95 million. Australia with AUD 850K and the United Kingdom GBP 380K also did well. Other than that there was nothing of value from anywhere else.

The territorial breakdown for the first-weekend box office collections of Salaar is as follows:

United States - USD 4,850,000

Canada - USD 550,000

Middle East - USD 1,950,000 Approx

Australia - USD 580,000

Singapore - USD 140,000

Nepal - USD 125,000

Rest of Asia/Pacific - USD 225,000

United Kingdom - USD 480,000

Europe - USD 325,000

Rest of World - USD 75,000

Total - USD 9,300,000 / Rs. 77 crore



Note: Canada numbers are converted from CAD to USD. The Comscore reported number for North America is USD 5.60 million, including CAD 730K for Canada.