Salaar box office collections: Prabhas starrer Scores a Big Rs. 225 crore weekend in India
The first weekend of Salaar will be the fifth or sixth highest of all time depending on if it comes over or under Animal. The four films which are ahead of it are Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2 and Jawan.
Salaar saw a growth of 10 per cent at the Indian box office yesterday, amassing Rs. 68.50 crore approx, which puts its first weekend at just over Rs. 226 crore. The first weekend or first three days' number will be the fifth or sixth highest of all time depending on if it comes over or under Animal. The four films which are ahead of it are Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2 and Jawan.
On Sunday, the film saw collections growing in Andhra Pradesh and North India, while Telangana and Tamil Nadu remained largely flat. Karnataka and Kerala saw a drop, which is fine for Karnataka because Bengaluru city often drops on Sunday but the drop in Kerala isn’t a good sign for the film’s prospects there.
The box office collections of Salaar at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday: Rs. 95.25 crore
Saturday: Rs. 62.50 crore
Sunday: Rs. 68.50 crore
Total: Rs. 226.25 crore
The best performance for the film has come in Nizam, where it is second only to RRR (Rs. 66.50 crore), with Rs. 58.50 crore. Ceeded districts have performed well for the film, especially considering the region was a bit weak for Prabhas’ recent films. The Andhra side of Telugu states could have been a bit better. When compared with Adipurush, Salaar has almost reached its final numbers in Nizam and Ceeded but Andhra is some 25 per cent short. The overall Telugu states have grossed Rs. 117 crore during the weekend, making it only the second film to go over Rs. 100 crore in a weekend after RRR (Rs. 166 crore).
The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:
Nizam: Rs. 58.50 crore (Rs. 36.25 crore share)
Ceeded: Rs. 15 crore (Rs. 11 crore share)
Andhra: Rs. 43.50 crore (Rs. 31 crore share)
AP/TS: Rs. 117 crore (Rs. 78.25 crore share)
Karnataka: Rs. 24.50 crore (Rs. 13 crore share)
Tamil Nadu: Rs. 12.25 crore (Rs. 5.50 crore share)
Kerala: Rs. 9.50 crore (Rs. 4 crore share)
North India: Rs. 63 crore (Rs. 27.25 crore share)
India: Rs. 226.25 crore (Rs. 128 crore share)
