Sam Bahadur Day 1 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's war-epic takes a decent opening; Netts Rs 6 crores

Sam Bahadur, a movie based on the eventful llife of the great Indian Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and directed by Meghna Gulzar took a decent opening of Rs 6 crores nett at the Indian box office. These collections of Sam Bahadur are impressive given its clash with a film like Animal which is firing all cylinders.

Sam Bahadur Collected A Reasonable Rs 6 Crores Nett On Day 1 In India

Sam Bahadur had higher contribution from high-end multiplexes in big cities. The top three national chains alone contributed in the vicinity of Rs 4 crores of the Rs 6 crores that it has netted on the first day. The release was strategic and the results are in front of us.

Sam Bahadur Will Need To Show Solid Growth Over The Weekend

Sam Bahadur will need to show some solid growth over the weekend, something it has the potential of. A weekend of over Rs 22 crores is what the film is looking at, at the moment. The year of 2023 has been a mixed bag for Vicky Kaushal with a super-hit in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and a disaster in The Great Indian Family. Sam Bahadur's opening is the biggest of his three films this year and what needs to be seen is whether it can have theatrical legs that are as strong as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke or not. The actor's busy year does not end with Sam Bahadur as there is Dunki, which is running on tremendous buzz and goodwill behind it.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 6 crores Total Rs 6 crores nett on day 1

Watch the Sam Bahadur trailer

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

