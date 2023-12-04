Sam Bahadur Opening Weekend Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film trends well to collect Rs 25 crore in 3 days

Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh packed a decent weekend of Rs 25 crores nett in 3 days as it netted slightly over Rs 10 crores on day 3. The weekend trajectory of Sam Bahadur is healthy and what the film will need is for the numbers to fall under 35 percent from Friday to make a difference in its full run.

Sam Bahadur Has Collected A Reasonable Rs 25 Crores Nett In India In 3 Days

Sam Bahadur released alongside Animal. It isn't really possible to assume how much the film would have done in a solo setting over the weekend since one can't deduce whether the clash with Animal helped it or affected it. Regardless, a solo release would have had the film grab all the media attention which it isn't fully getting now due to the earth-shattering response of Animal which is grabbing most of the headlines.

Sam Bahadur Has Registered Vicky Kaushal's Biggest Weekend For 2023

Sam Bahadur has done well so far. It is Vicky Kaushal's biggest weekend for the year, as it has collected more than Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and The Great Indian Family. This will be shortlived as he will end the year with Dunki fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Dunki, which is waited for with baited breathes.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Sam Bahadur Are As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 6 crores 2 Rs 8.75 crores 3 Rs 10.25 crores Total Rs 25 crores nett in 3 days

Watch the Sam Bahadur trailer

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

