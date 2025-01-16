Sonic 3 North America Box Office Update: The hedgehog movie KEEPS BREAKING franchise record; Heads for robust USD 250 million finish
Sonic 3 continues to soar at the box office, grossing USD 206.7M domestically, marking a milestone in the beloved hedgehog's cinematic journey.
Sonic 3 continues scripting history for Paramount’s beloved Hedgehog franchise almost a month after its January 20 release. The Keanu Reeves-Ben Schwartz starrer grossed a franchise record of USD 1.2 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday, January 14, marking just a 40.8% drop from the previous Tuesday. This performance is remarkable given it faces competition from other animated offerings, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Moana 2.
Sonic 3’s latest earnings at the North American box office come after it lost 164 theaters on Friday, now playing across 3,582 screens.
In comparison, Sonic 2 grossed USD 841K in its fourth week, playing in 3,801 theaters across the States, while Sonic the Hedgehog raked in USD 972K in its fourth week, playing in 3,717 theaters. The former film was released in April 2022, while the latter debuted pre-COVID on February 14, 2020.
With its current domestic box office collection standing at USD 206.7 million, Sonic 3 is eyeing a lifetime run of USD 245-270 million. The Jeff Fowler-directed film is now officially one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies in Paramount Pictures’ domestic box office history. Notably, with its gross so far, it has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Interstellar, which collected USD 203.22 million during its domestic run.
The first Sonic movie earned USD 148.9 million in the United States, while the second installment made USD 190 million.
In addition to Reeves and Schwartz, Sonic 3’s voice cast includes Jim Carrey, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, and more.
With its exceptional audience reception, Sonic 3 has magnified the buzz for Sonic 4, which Paramount anticipates releasing in Spring 2027. Plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 are — unsurprisingly — being kept tightly under wraps.
For the unversed, the franchise is based on the iconic video game series by Sega.