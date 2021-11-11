Sooryavanshi box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar’s cop drama maintains steady run; Earns Rs 112.25 cr

As the theatres have finally opened up after the second wave of COVID 19 lockdown, the entertainment industry is finally coming back on track with big releases hitting the big screen again. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi has been one of the first releases to hit the theatres. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama witnessed a massive opening at the box office and while it’s almost a week to its release, Sooryavanshi is maintaining a steady run at the ticket windows.

According to Box office India, the Rohit Shetty directorial has witnessed a slight dip in the numbers but has maintained a strong grip at the box office after the pandemic. After a decent collection of Rs 14.25 crore and Rs 11.50 cr on the first two days of the week, it has settled at Rs 9.50 crore on Wednesday along with winning a massive appreciation from the critics and audience alike. In fact, Sooryavanshi, which had released a day after Diwali, has managed to rake in a total collection of Rs 112.25 crore in six days so far. It will be interesting to see how Sooryavanshi will fare in the coming days.

Meanwhile, talking about Sooryavanshi, the movie is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Apart from Khiladi Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the cop drama also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo and reprising their roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao respectively.