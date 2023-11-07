Tiger 3 Advance Bookings: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer becomes 5th highest pre-booked film of 2023 already

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma added around 22000 tickets in advance sales on day 2 of its advances, to take its total advances in top national chains to 85000 tickets. The advance pace on day 2 was good and it will have to maintain the speed through the weekdays before really setting free from Friday the 10th. Tiger 3 crossed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani late on the second day of its advance to become the 5th highest presold film of the year in Hindi, in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. It only is behind Jawan, Pathaan, Adipurush and Gadar 2 now.

Tiger 3 Sets Its Sight Securing The Third Highest Pre-Sales Of 2023

Tiger 3 should affirmatively become the third highest presold film of 2023 and that will be a very good achievement considering that it releases on Laxmi Pooja Day which holds limited theatrical potential, although it falls on Sunday this year. It will be Monday and Tuesday (day 2 and day 3 of the film) where Tiger 3 will really get into its own. Closer to the release, one will be able to predict whether the Salman Khan actioner has the potential to shatter all time single day records set by Jawan or not.

Tiger 3 Is An Anticipated Film For Exhibitors, More So After A Dull Dussehra And Pre-Diwali Phase

Tiger 3 is a critical film for the Hindi Film Industry, especially after the dull Dussehra and pre-Diwali period. The exhibitors actross India wanted a film with potential and now they have finally got it. Outside the top national chains too, Maneesh Sharma's directorial is registering strong presales with single screen properties like Delite, Liberty and Gaeity Galaxy showing strong trends.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Jawan: 5.57L

Pathaan: 5.56L

Adipurush: 2.85L*

Gadar 2: 2.74L

Tiger 3: 85k

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K

OMG 2: 72K

Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:56K

Dream Girl 2: 53K

Bholaa: 36K

Fukrey 3: 35K

The Kerala Story: 32K

Shehzada: 30K*

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*

Selfiee: 8K

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K

Mission Raniganj: 6K

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 releases at a theatre near you in India on 12th November, 2023

